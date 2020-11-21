Horizon Zero Dawn coming to GOG without DRM on November 24

Sony's first-party Horizon Zero Dawn is coming to GOG.com, complete with DRM-free access, GOG Galaxy 2.0 integration, and more.

Starting with Horizon Zero Dawn, Sony's bringing its PS4 exclusives over to PC. This includes a number of different storefronts like Steam, Epic Games Store, and soon GOG.com.

In a bid to maximize catalog game sales, Sony will slowly release key first-party games on PC. The idea here is to make money from older evergreen games that've run their course on consoles. Like EA, Ubisoft, and other publishers, Sony will now sell these games on as many platforms as possible. That includes GOG.com.

Horizon Zero Dawn is coming to GOG.com on November 24, 2020, complete with DRM-free access, 30 day no questions asked refunds, and other features like cloud saves, overlays, etc. The game will also run on GOG Galaxy 2.0, the new interface that lets you access games you bought from other stores like EGS.

HZD's PC port features lots of optimizations and settings to tweak, including 4K resolution textures, FOV sliders, 21:9 ultra-wide monitor support, and unlocked frame rates. The game will be unshackled by its original PS4 horsepower boundaries and shine at 4K 60FPS+ with beefy PC hardware.

Horizon Zero Dawn releases on GOG.com on November 24, 2020. Check below for included extras and hardware spec requirements.

