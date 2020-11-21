All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

Horizon Zero Dawn coming to GOG without DRM on November 24

Sony's first-party Horizon Zero Dawn is coming to GOG.com, complete with DRM-free access, GOG Galaxy 2.0 integration, and more.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sat, Nov 21 2020 12:25 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Starting with Horizon Zero Dawn, Sony's bringing its PS4 exclusives over to PC. This includes a number of different storefronts like Steam, Epic Games Store, and soon GOG.com.

Horizon Zero Dawn coming to GOG without DRM on November 24 65 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

In a bid to maximize catalog game sales, Sony will slowly release key first-party games on PC. The idea here is to make money from older evergreen games that've run their course on consoles. Like EA, Ubisoft, and other publishers, Sony will now sell these games on as many platforms as possible. That includes GOG.com.

Horizon Zero Dawn is coming to GOG.com on November 24, 2020, complete with DRM-free access, 30 day no questions asked refunds, and other features like cloud saves, overlays, etc. The game will also run on GOG Galaxy 2.0, the new interface that lets you access games you bought from other stores like EGS.

HZD's PC port features lots of optimizations and settings to tweak, including 4K resolution textures, FOV sliders, 21:9 ultra-wide monitor support, and unlocked frame rates. The game will be unshackled by its original PS4 horsepower boundaries and shine at 4K 60FPS+ with beefy PC hardware.

Horizon Zero Dawn releases on GOG.com on November 24, 2020. Check below for included extras and hardware spec requirements.

Horizon Zero Dawn coming to GOG without DRM on November 24 85 | TweakTown.com

INCLUDES:

  • Horizon Zero Dawn
  • The Frozen Wilds expansion
  • Carja Storm Ranger Outfit and Carja Mighty Bow
  • Carja Trader Pack
  • Banuk Trailblazer Outfit and Banuk Culling Bow
  • Banuk Traveller Pack
  • Nora Keeper Pack
  • Digital art book
Buy at Amazon

Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$12.44
$9.50$8.45$18.57
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/21/2020 at 10:39 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:gog.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Buyer Guides
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.