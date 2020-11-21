Cyberpunk 2077 won't have ray tracing for AMD Radeon GPUs at launch

Cyberpunk 2077 is right around the corner, with CD PROJEKT RED updating the PC requirements to recommend NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3070 for 1440p gaming with RTX ON. But what about Radeon?

The question was asked on Twitter, with CD PROJEKT RED Community Manager Marcin Momot replying, tweeting out: "Not for the release but we are working together with AMD to introduce this feature as soon as we can". This shouldn't be a surprise, given how much NVIDIA has marketed Cyberpunk 2077 for GeForce RTX graphics cards.

But now that AMD has hardware-based ray tracing on its new RDNA 2-based Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards, the question needs to be asked. But it seems we'll be waiting for a while until Cyberpunk 2077 has ray tracing effects ready for Big Navi GPU owners.