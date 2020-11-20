GeForce RTX 3070 recommended for Cyberpunk 2077 with ray tracing on

CD PROJEKT RED now recommends NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3070 for 1440p with ray tracing enabled and on Ultra, RTX 3080 for 4K.

CD PROJEKT RED has just unveiled Night City like you've never seen it before -- with RTX ON, with some never-before-seen footage thanks to a new Cyberpunk 2077 developer interview. Check it out:

But alongside with the new footage, developer CD PROJEKT RED has updated their PC system requirements to recommend NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3070 for 1440p with ray tracing (RTX) on. CDPR recommends an Intel Core i7-6700 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 70GB SSD storage.

If you want Cyberpunk 2077 completely maxed out at 4K with RT on ultra, you're going to need a higher-end GeForce RTX 3080 (or RTX 3090) but CDPR doesn't shift their CPU requirements higher than the mid-range Core i7-6700 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600.

I definitely think the CPU requirements for Cyberpunk 2077 are awfully low, considering we should be expecting the game to pack some of the best graphics of the year -- and into 2021, too.