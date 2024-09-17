Sony didn't upgrade the CPU in the PS5 Pro because they wanted better graphics

Tech experts have weighed in on the lack of CPU upgrade in the PlayStation 5 Pro, and what Sony's thought process was when designing the new console.

Digital Foundry, tech experts who are considered to be the gold standard for deep dives on games and the hardware that powers them, have commented on the recent announcement of the PlayStation 5 Pro and what gamers can expect out of Sony's newest console.

The PS5 Pro announcement has been shrouded in controversy as Sony's showcase of the powerful technology within the upcoming console was widely viewed as lackluster, particularly due to a few factors. Sony showcased the increase in performance with older games, and the differences required a microscope, which was exacerbated by YouTube's compression of its videos. This seemingly disappointing graphical improvement led to many gamers complaining about the price hike to $699 from $499, especially when the PS5 Pro contains the same CPU as the base PS5.

Now, Digital Foundry has touched on why Sony has decided to opt for the same CPU in the base PS5 for the PS5 Pro, with the experts saying that price, compatibility, and size are some of the reasons why Sony decided to go with the same CPU. More specifically, upgrading the CPU to a later version of the Zen architecture would have increased the price of the console significantly and wouldn't have impacted the graphics capabilities of the console, which was Sony's goal with the PS5 Pro - introduce 4K 60FPS gaming with ray tracing features turned on, precisely the quality of Performance mode in titles.

Digital Foundry does note that upgrading the CPU to a later generation would have possibly helped framerates reach above 60FPS, but the resulting price increase wouldn't be worth it. Sony will launch the PS5 Pro on November 7 for $699.99.