All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

NVIDIA has its own 'Smart Access Memory' like AMD's new RDNA 2 coming

NVIDIA is working on tech similar to AMD's Smart Memory Access on RDNA 2, coming to Ampere GPUs in 'future software updates'.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Nov 15 2020 9:29 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

AMD is about to launch its new RDNA 2 architecture that powers the Radeon RX 6800 XT and Radeon RX 6800 graphics cards, with soemthing NVIDIA doesn't have: Smart Access Memory.

NVIDIA has its own 'Smart Access Memory' like AMD's new RDNA 2 coming 01 | TweakTown.com

AMD's new Smart Access Memory (SAM) requires a new RDNA 2-based Radeon RX 6000 series graphics card, mixed with the Zen 3-based Ryzen 5000 series processors and X570 motherboard. You can read all about AMD Smart Access Memory right here.

But now NVIDIA is chiming in with some news, with GamersNexus tweeting that NVIDIA said regarding SAM: "The capability for resizable BAR is part of the PCI Express spec. NVIDIA hardware supports this functionality and will enable it on Ampere GPUs through future software updates. We have it working internally and are seeing similar performance results".

So we are probably a couple of months away from a SAM-style feature upgrade for Ampere GPU owners, which in other words is all of the GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards. The beauty behind NVIDIA's solution is that it will work on Intel and AMD processors, and many more chipsets -- versus AMD's limitations of Zen 3 + X570 + RDNA 2.

Buy at Amazon

Sabrent 1TB Rocket NVMe 4.0 Gen4 PCIe M.2 Internal SSD (SB-ROCKET-NVMe4-1TB)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$199.98
$199.98$199.98$199.98
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/15/2020 at 5:17 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.