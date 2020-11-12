Assassin's Creed Valhalla had 200% more players than Odyssey

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is one of the best RPGs in recent memory, and the game has pulled in over 2x day 1 players than Odyssey.

Ubisoft's latest Viking-themed Assassin's Creed game is doing pretty well right now.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla has amassed 2x the day one players as AC Odyssey, cementing it as a big success at Ubisoft. We don't know how many players actually jumped into 832 A.D. Anglo Saxon England, and Ubisoft hasn't given hard figures on actual sales. "The number of active players on launch day for Assassin's Creed Valhalla doubled that of Assassin's Creed Odyssey, a trend that is expected to continue as sales of the new generation of consoles increase," reads a press release sent out by Ubisoft.

Right now we're reviewing AC Valhalla and I can honestly say it's one of the most captivating RPGs in recent memory. It's a lot like Skyrim mixed with The Witcher mixed with AC Origins and Odyssey. There's even splashes of Diablo thrown in there too with the armor sets--but more on that in our review. It's also one of the premiere next-gen games on PS5 and Xbox Series X, and while it doesn't have a next-gen port right now, it still plays pretty damn good on both systems (and of course on PC, where it shines bright with an RTX 3090).