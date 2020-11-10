Actually, Assassin's Creed Valhalla DOES hit 4K 60FPS on RTX 3090

It was only yesterday that we reported that Assassin's Creed Valhalla couldn't reach 4K 60FPS on some of the fastest hardware on the planet... yeah well, it does, I just did it myself.

I've just run Assassin's Creed Valhalla's built-in benchmark with the Ultra preset at 4K and reached 62FPS on the Intel Core i9-10900K processor and MSI GeForce RTX 3090 GAMING X TRIO graphics card. The previous reports were from GameGPU that couldn't reach 60FPS at 4K, and were hitting just 56FPS average.

I'll be running all of the cards I have here (including some other Big Cards that may or may not have just arrived) with Assassin's Creed Valhalla and will have a deeper dive into the performance at 1080p, 1440p, and 4K in the next few days.

For now, Assassin's Creed Valhalla + Intel Core i9-10900K + GeForce RTX 3090 + Ultra = 4K 60FPS.