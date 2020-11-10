All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Actually, Assassin's Creed Valhalla DOES hit 4K 60FPS on RTX 3090

So I've just benchmarked Assassin's Creed Valhalla on the Intel Core i9-10900K and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 -- yeah, 4K 60FPS, just.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Nov 10 2020 12:33 AM CST   |   Updated Tue, Nov 10 2020 12:55 AM CST
It was only yesterday that we reported that Assassin's Creed Valhalla couldn't reach 4K 60FPS on some of the fastest hardware on the planet... yeah well, it does, I just did it myself.

Actually, Assassin's Creed Valhalla DOES hit 4K 60FPS on RTX 3090 09 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

I've just run Assassin's Creed Valhalla's built-in benchmark with the Ultra preset at 4K and reached 62FPS on the Intel Core i9-10900K processor and MSI GeForce RTX 3090 GAMING X TRIO graphics card. The previous reports were from GameGPU that couldn't reach 60FPS at 4K, and were hitting just 56FPS average.

I'll be running all of the cards I have here (including some other Big Cards that may or may not have just arrived) with Assassin's Creed Valhalla and will have a deeper dive into the performance at 1080p, 1440p, and 4K in the next few days.

For now, Assassin's Creed Valhalla + Intel Core i9-10900K + GeForce RTX 3090 + Ultra = 4K 60FPS.

