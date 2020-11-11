All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Cinebench R23 benchmark released, here to crush even the best CPUs

Maxon's new Cinebench R23 released -- will stress out your CPU to the max, including AMD's new Zen 3-powered Ryzen 5000 series.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Nov 11 2020 9:31 PM CST
If you've got a new CPU and want to stress test it, then Maxon has your back with the latest release of Cinebench R23 which you can download right here.

Cinebench R23 benchmark released, here to crush even the best CPUs 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Cinebench R23 has been designed to work with current-gen CPUs including AMD's just-released and powerhouse Intel ass kicking Zen 3-based Ryzen 5000 series processors, as well as Apple's not-even-here-yet M1 CPU for its new Mac products.

I've run my new AMD Ryzen 9 5900X processor (12 cores, 24 threads) so you can see the performance between some of the other chips that Maxon includes in the rankings for Cinebench R23 so far. The download itself weighs in at 225MB.

NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, maxon.net

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

