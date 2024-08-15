MSI sets world record with AMD Ryzen 9000 series Zen 5 overclocking

MSI has taken first place among motherboard vendors for pushing AMD's latest Ryzen 9000 series Zen 5 CPUs beyond 7 GHz with the power on LN2.

New world records have been set with AMD's Ryzen 9000 series Zen 5 CPUs, as the X670E Ace has been used to push high-end 9000 series CPUs beyond 7 GHz.

New world records were set with the Ryzen 9 9950X 16-Core and Ryzen 9 9900X 12-Core chips, and a little help from our friend LN2, which was used to supercool these chips while voltages were cranked. MSI announced that overclockers managed to identify the limits of the CPUs with the MEG X670E Ace motherboard. Prior to these new benchmarks, AMD's 9000 series chips were spotted at 7 GHz, but on a 6-core chip and 6.6 GHz on a Ryzen 9950X.

But overclockers have now managed to push the limits even further, with the AMD Ryzen 9 9950X hitting 7.45 GHz and the AMD Ryzen 9 9900X hitting 7.40 GHz. If the nearly 7.5 Ghjz wasn't enough, MSI also recorded some of the highest benchmark scores in Cinebench R23, R20, and R15 with both chips, as the 9950X scored 60,185 points in R23, 23,276 points in R20, and 9,341 points in R15. As for the 9900X, this variant scored 46,281 points in R23, 18,057 points in R20, and 7,203 points in R15.

