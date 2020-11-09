All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
GIVEAWAY: ASRock B460 Steel Legend Motherboards and Goodies!

Kioxia's new XG7 PCIe 4.0 SSDs offer over 6GB/sec reads for your PC

Kioxia -- formerly Toshiba Memory -- unveils its new XG7 PCIe 4.0 client SSDs, offers over 6.3GB/sec reads, 4.6GB/sec writes.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Nov 9 2020 7:02 PM CST
Kioxia has just unveiled their new XG7 and XG7-P NVMe SSDs, filling out their PCIe 4.0-powered range of storage products with enterprise and datacenter solutions already on the market.

The new Kioxia XG7 SSD offers at least 6.3GB/sec reads and 4.6GB/sec writes, so it might not be the very best -- but bloody hell we're talking over 6GB/sec reads. The higher-end Kioxia XG7-P drive comes in up to 2TB and 4TB capacities, while the XG7 comes in 256GB to 1TB.

Kioxia is the first to offer client-focused OEM SSDs with 4TB capacities, and should find their way into systems in 2021.

Alvaro Toledo, vice president of SSD marketing and product planning at KIOXIA America, Inc: "KIOXIA is leading the transition to next generation storage with our all-encompassing PCIe 4.0 SSD product line and our all-new XG7/XG7-P Series. We are excited to complete our portfolio transition to PCIe 4.0, enabling the future of gaming, mobile computing and workstation applications".

