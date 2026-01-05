KIOXIA's next-gen BG7 Series SSDs to fill the void left by Crucial for PC OEMs

TL;DR: KIOXIA introduces the BG7 Series SSDs featuring BiCS FLASH Gen 8 3D flash memory and CBA technology, delivering up to 7,000 MB/s read speeds, 16% better performance, and 67% improved power efficiency. Available in multiple capacities and form factors, these PCIe Gen 4 SSDs target consumer and commercial laptops and desktops.

KIOXIA, one of the leaders in flash memory and SSD solutions, has announced its first client- and consumer-focused SSDs powered by its latest BiCS FLASH Gen 8 3D flash memory technology at CES 2026. With CBA (CMOS directly Bonded to Array) technology, the new PCIe Gen 4 BG7 Series is all about performance and efficiency for consumer and commercial laptops, notebooks, desktops, and OEMs.

KIOXIA's new BG7 Series will be available in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB capacities, image credit: KIOXIA.

With sequential read speeds of up to 7,000 MB/s and up to 1,000,000 IOPS for random read/write, KIOXIA notes that the new BG7 Series of SSDs delivers up to 16% more performance and around 67% better power efficiency than the BG6 Series. This is all thanks to BiCS FLASH Gen 8 3D flash memory with CBA technology.

With NVMe 2.0d compliance and capabilities, the versatile, DRAM-less BG7 Series includes models in the existing 2230 and 2280 form factors, as well as the new Type 2242 form factor.

"Storage for client computing applications must keep pace with consumer demand for ultramobility without compromise," said Neville Ichhaporia, senior vice president and general manager of the SSD business unit, KIOXIA America, Inc. "The new KIOXIA BG7 Series delivers enhanced performance and power efficiency for end users while remaining economical for our PC OEM customers."

Available in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB capacities, KIOXIA will be showcasing the new BG7 Series at CES 2026, so if you're at the show, be sure to head to the company's exhibit room (Zeno 4710) on Level 4 of the Venetian Meeting Center from January 6-8, 2026.

And with Micron phasing out its Crucial brand of consumer SSDs and RAM to focus on the AI data center market, the arrival of the BG7 is excellent news for consumer SSDs.