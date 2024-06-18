GIGABYTE launches AI TOP 100E SSD: 219,000 TBW endurance rating, 183x the Samsung 990 PRO SSD

GIGABYTE launches its new AI TOP 100E series SSDs with an unparalleled endurance rating of up to 219,000 TBW, perfect for AI training workloads.

GIGABYTE has just launched its new AI TOP 100E series SSDs with incredible endurance ratings of up to 219,000 TBW on the new 2TB model.

GIGABYTE launches AI TOP 100E SSD: 219,000 TBW endurance rating, 183x the Samsung 990 PRO SSD 604
The new AI TOP 100E series SSDs are for intensive workloads like AI training, coming in the standard M.2 2280 form factor on the PCIe 4.0 interface. We're looking at up to 7.2GB/sec (7200MB/sec) sequential reads and up to 6.5GB/sec (6500MB/sec) sequential writes on the 1TB AI TOP 100E SSD, while we have up to 7GB/sec (7000MB/sec) reads and up to 5.9GB/sec (5900MB/sec) writes on the 1TB model.

GIGABYTE hasn't said what type of 3D NAND flash is inside the AI TOP 100E SSD, but those endurance results are incredible. The 1TB model features up to 109,500 TBW while the 2TB model features an astonishing 219,000 TBW. This means you could write 17 hours per day of non-stop 2TB/s writes for 5 years on the 2TB model, which blows away enterprise and data center-grade SSDs.

The new AI TOP 100E series SSD, when compared to one of the best Gen4 SSDs in the Samsung 990 PRO, GIGABYTE said its new AI TOP 100E SSD has a 150x higher TBW rating than a regular Gen4 SSD with 1400 TBW.

The AI hype is real, it's being added to everything and I don't know how I feel about that. What do you think?

GIGABYTE explains its new AI TOP 100E SSD: "VRAM and system DRAM often become bottlenecks when training an AI model due to their limited capacity and high costs. Using the AI TOP utility, you can offload the processing of large datasets from VRAM or DRAM to the AI TOP 100E SSD, effectively enlarging your memory pool and upgrading the capability to fine-tune large AI models. This approach enhances performance and significantly lowers the total cost of ownership (TCO), with the AI TOP 100E SSD emerging as the most cost-effective option per gigabyte compared to VRAM and system DRAM".

GIGABYTE AI TOP 100E SSD key features:

  • M.2 2280, PCle 4.0 x4 interface, NVMe 1.4​
  • Expand memory pool for AI models or contents​
  • Outstanding TBW (Terabytes Written) for workload scenarios of Al training.​
  • SMART & TRIM support​
  • LDPC (Low Density Parity Check) of ECC algorithm supports​
  • 5 years limited lifetime warranty
