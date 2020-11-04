Black Ops Cold War takes up 136GB on Series X, 133GB on PS5

Black Ops Cold War will be a big game on current- and next-gen consoles, and will take up 37% of total Xbox Series S SSD space.

Treyarch just revealed install sizes for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on consoles and PC, and they're pretty big.

Like Warzone and Modern Warfare before it, Black Ops Cold War will take up lots of storage space. The game's install sizes look like this on PC and consoles:

PS4 - 95GB

Xbox One - 93GB

PC - 82GB (125GB with ultra graphics pack)

PS5 - 133GB

Xbox Series X/Series S - 136GB

The great thing is console players can now choose what portions of the game they want to install. Campaign, multiplayer, and zombies are all separated. If you just want to play multiplayer, you can just install that portion and significantly reduce the storage size.

The bad thing, of course, is how much space the game actually takes up. Assuming current-gen and next-gen HDD/SSD capacities, the percentages look something like this:

Current-Gen

PS4 - 500GB, 407GB usable, 23% of total space | 1TB, 861GB usable, 11% of total space

Xbox One - 500GB, 362GB usable, 26% of total space | 1TB, 700GB usable, 13% of total space

Next-Gen

PS5 - 812GB SSD, 660GB usable, 20% of total space

Xbox Series X - 1TB SSD, 800GB usable, 17% of total space

Xbox Series S - 512GB SSD, 364GB usable, 37% of total space

Treyarch is careful to say this is the starting file sizes for Black Ops Cold War at launch. The game will get even bigger as it's updated.

More info on next-gen SSD storage capacities for games/apps: