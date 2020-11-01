New Crysis battle royale powered by Improbable's SpatialOS cloud tech

Crytek is apparently making Crysis Next, a F2P battle royale shooter set in the FPS series. Old reports suggest this project will be powered by Improbable's SpatialOS multiplayer engine.

Back in January 2019, Crytek confirmed they were working on a new online multiplayer game using Improbable's SpatialOS cloud infrastructure. SpatialOS is the same tech used to power gaming's first 1000-player battle royale game, and it's possible we could see Crysis Next push hundreds of players as well. Crytek's motivation is to integrate CryEngine into SpatialOS to help empower developers.

This new BR mode is likely a significant evolution of Crysis' original Warhead mode, mixed with live service elements and monetization. Crytek has pushed towards more competitive online-driven multiplayer games as of late with Warface and Hunt: Showdown, another PVP game that's built around SpatialOS. Before Crysis Remastered was announced we had originally predicted the new Crysis game could be a multiplayer-only experience of some sort.

Here's how Improbable describes its service: