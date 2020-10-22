AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT PCB leaked, Big Navi is real close now
This is our first look at AMD's new Big Navi-based Navi 21 XT-powered Radeon RX 6800 XT engineering board, shaping up well.
@anthony256
Published Thu, Oct 22 2020 7:36 PM CDT
It looks like we're getting our first look at AMD's upcoming Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics card and its PCB for a custom variant.
We can see this is a prototype board with its GDDR6 modules missing, and the VRMs covered with a ridiculously huge heat sink -- this is far from retail, far from a consumer-focused graphics card. We should expect this to be a custom Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics card (powered by the Navi 21 XT GPU) or the lower-end Navi 21 XL-powered card.
We can see that it requires dual 8-pin PCIe power connectors, with more details arriving in less than a week when AMD reveals its new Radeon RX 6000 series in detail on October 28.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com