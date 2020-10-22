NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums
GIVEAWAY: Gaming peripherals upgrade thanks to Corsair worth $280

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT PCB leaked, Big Navi is real close now

This is our first look at AMD's new Big Navi-based Navi 21 XT-powered Radeon RX 6800 XT engineering board, shaping up well.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Oct 22 2020 7:36 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

It looks like we're getting our first look at AMD's upcoming Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics card and its PCB for a custom variant.

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT PCB leaked, Big Navi is real close now 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

We can see this is a prototype board with its GDDR6 modules missing, and the VRMs covered with a ridiculously huge heat sink -- this is far from retail, far from a consumer-focused graphics card. We should expect this to be a custom Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics card (powered by the Navi 21 XT GPU) or the lower-end Navi 21 XL-powered card.

We can see that it requires dual 8-pin PCIe power connectors, with more details arriving in less than a week when AMD reveals its new Radeon RX 6000 series in detail on October 28.

Buy at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 8-Core, 16-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor (AMD Ryzen 7 3700X)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$309.99
$294.99$294.99$294.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/22/2020 at 7:36 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.