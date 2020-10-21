AMD Radeon RX 6800 and RX 6800 XT specs teased: RTX 3080 competitor

AMD's second and third best Big Navi cards will be the Radeon RX 6800 XT and Radeon RX 6800, both with 16GB of GDDR6 memory.

We've heard about what to expect from AMD for its next-gen Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card, which you can read all about here -- but then there's the Radeon RX 6800 XT.

AMD's upcoming Radeon RX 6800 XT is based on the Navi 21 XT GPU, which is slightly cut down GPU from the flagship Navi 21 XTX inside of the Radeon RX 6900 XT. We have 72 Compute Units (compared to 80) and 4608 Stream Processors (compared to 5120).

The same 16GB of GDDR6 memory is here with a 256-bit memory bus, while GPU clocks should find themselves reaching 2015MHz game clock and under 2250MHz for boost clocks. Keep in mind these clocks are for the reference model of the graphics card, while custom cards will be faster -- by 100-200MHz or more.