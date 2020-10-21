Here's the leaked specs on the next-gen AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT

AMD's next-gen Radeon RX 6900 XT is powered by the Navi 21 XTX, with 16GB of GDDR6 and a 2040MHz game clock, 2330MHz boost clock.

AMD's new Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card has received some detailed specs, which gives us more of a pinpoint shot at what to expect with Big Navi in the coming week or so.

The flagship Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card will feature 80 Compute Units (CUs) with 5120 Stream Processors, it will be an AMD exclusive -- think of it like the Radeon VII, an AMD exclusive with no custom cards. There will be limited cards made, so it'll be a hot item for 2020 and even into 2021.

What I want to know is that if AMD has used the Radeon RX 6800 XT in their 4K gaming charts for Big Navi, while the Radeon RX 6900 XT could be faster than the GeForce RTX 3080 but slower than the GeForce RTX 3090... that would be a Big Deal.