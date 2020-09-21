AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT specs: Navi 21 GPU with 16GB could cost $499

AMD's new Radeon RX 6900 XT should be powered by Navi 21 GPU, 16GB of GDDR6 memory on a 256-bit memory bus, could cost $499.

I'm knee deep in reviewing NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3080 graphics cards, and now the RTX 3090 to have a day one review, but the world hasn't stopped.

We now have some new rumored specs on the AMD's next-gen Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card, where Rogame tweets it will be powered by the Navi 21 GPU and have 16GB of GDDR6 memory. The 16GB of GDDR6 memory is coming from Samsung, and will reportedly be on a 256-bit memory bus.

Not only that, but there is also the Navi 22 GPU that should power a slightly slower card that should materialize into the Radeon RX 6800 XT, or possibly the Radeon RX 6700 XT. This card will reportedly have 12GB of GDDR6 on a 192-bit memory bus.

There are others that think AMD will use 16GB of faster HBM2 memory on its Radeon RX 6900 XT, and then GDDR6 on the replacements for the Radeon RX 5700 XT, RX 5600 XT, and RX 5500 XT. This also makes sense, as it would make the new Big Navi / Radeon RX 6900 XT more like a "TITAN" series graphics card -- a competitor for the GeForce RTX 3090 with its ultra-insane 24GB of ultra-fast GDDR6X memory.

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3090 drops on September 24.

We'll know everything on October 28 when AMD will reveal the Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards.