Can it run Doom? There's now a Doom port for a quantum computer (that doesn't exist yet)

The ever-present question 'Can it run Doom' has now been applied to quantum computers, in a fashion, with the 'Quandoom' project.
As Tom's Hardware reports, Quandoom is a port of Doom for quantum computers, the catch being that there isn't a powerful enough computer to run it - not yet anyway.
As Luke Mortimer, known as Lumorti, the creator of Quandoom, points out, the game needs a quantum computer that boasts 72,376 qubits and 80 million gates - which doesn't exist yet (we're nowhere near that level, in fact).
So, what this is, in fact, is a version of Doom that can run on a normal PC in a QASM simulator (a quantum simulation).
Lumorti has had Quandoom running in such a simulator on a laptop with frame rates of between 10 and 20 FPS, so technically it works. As you can see from the screenshot, the visuals hark back to old arcade-style black-and-white wireframe graphics - all very retro.
So yes, it's basic, but it's just intended as a fun project to make a point: that Doom can run on anything, and be converted to a format that works on a quantum computer in the future when they're more powerful (at least in theory).
However, as Lumorti admits, there is no point or advantage to a 'quantum port' of Doom and this piece of code isn't actually leveraging quantum computing or any of the advantages therein - it's just a straightforward classical algorithm, with no non-classical qubit states.
In short, it's pointless, but fun, like a lot of left-field computing projects - and nonetheless it's impressive to see that something like Quandoom can be achieved.
Now, where's Quanbloodborne?