Development of Pimax Sword motion controller nearly complete

Pimax VR announced that it has nearly completed the development of its long-awaited Sword virtual reality motion controllers.

Published Fri, Sep 25 2020 8:26 PM CDT
Pimax VR this week released more details about its long-awaited Sword motion controllers, including pictures of the most recent pre-production sample. The company said that it is entering the "final development stage," and the team is working 7-days a week to complete the project.

The wait for the Pimax Sword controllers has been long. Pimax promised these controllers to Kickstarter backers three years ago, but the company put their development on the back burner while it focused on building its ultrawide VR headset lineup.

In the latest update about the Sword controllers, Pimax sheds light on a few of the controllers' technical details. Each Pimax Sword controller will include a status indicator light strip along the front edge. The Sword controllers have a sensor halo that resembles a fencing sword's hilt, hence the name for the controllers. Pimax said the controllers offer full 360-degree tracking coverage with no dead coverage angles thanks to 26 embedded tracking sensors.

The Sword controllers feature a rubberized grip and an elastic strap to hold the controllers secure in your hand. Like Oculus Touch controllers, Pimax Sword controllers have a compartment in the handles for a replaceable battery.

Pimax had previously suggested that it build two versions of the controllers; one with a trackpad and one with a thumbstick. It didn't say anything about the thumbstick version in the current update. Also, absent from the update is any mention of the release timeline.

