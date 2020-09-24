NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Sony working on inside out tracking and new controller for future PSVR

The next PlayStation VR could have inside-out tracking and Index-like controllers according to a new international patent filing.

@pumcypuhoy
Published Thu, Sep 24 2020 10:18 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

A patent uncovered by Dutch tech publication LetsGoDigital reveals that Sony is experimenting with inside out tracking and new controllers for a future iteration of its PlayStation VR HMD.

Sony working on inside out tracking and new controller for future PSVR 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Sony is gearing up for the launch of the next PlayStation console, which is due to launch in less than two months. The new console is supposed to support the company's PSVR headset, but there have long been rumors of a new PlayStation headset coming down the pipeline. The newly published patent gives even more fuel to that rumor.

Sony working on inside out tracking and new controller for future PSVR 02 | TweakTown.com

Sony filed for patent WO2020189691 - Input Device with the World Intelectual Property Organization (WIPO) in April 2020 and WIPO published it on September 24. The translated patent document describes a method of tracking controllers with "a plurality of light-emitting portions" with a headset-mounted camera.

The diagrams of the controllers resemble the Valve Index controllers. They have a grip portion for your hand, a series of input including buttons and a thumbstick, and a section that wraps around your hand that contains several light sources.

Sony working on inside out tracking and new controller for future PSVR 03 | TweakTown.com

The patent document also mentions a mysterious "HMD2," which includes at least one internal camera for tracking the controllers. Sony is busy with the launch of a new console, so we doubt that we'll see a new PSVR headset this year, but it's good to know the company is still working on VR internally.

Buy at Amazon

PlayStation VR - Mega Blood + Truth Everybodys Golf Bundle

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$432.95
$208.49$342.99$370.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/24/2020 at 10:19 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:nl.letsgodigital.org, uploadvr.com

Kevin is a lifelong tech enthusiast. His fascination with computer technology started at a very young age when he watched a family friend install a new hard drive into the family PC. After building his first computer at 15, Kevin started selling custom computers. After graduating, Kevin spent ten years working in the IT industry. These days, he spends his time learning and writing about technology - specifically immersive technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.