Valve's new Steam Controller pairs TMR thumbsticks and touchpads in a unique design

Valve's new Steam Controller for PC gaming is set to arrive in early 2026, and the unique design is packed with impressive tech and features.

Valve's new Steam Controller, which will be paired with its upcoming Steam Machine PC-console hybrid, is set to launch in early 2026. At a glance, your initial reaction, like ours, will probably fall somewhere between "strange," "weird," or "cool." And that's because it doesn't resemble the current lineups of Xbox or PlayStation controllers used by PC gamers, with a design that is part 2015 Steam Controller (which failed to gain traction) and part modern gaming pad.

The big difference here is the addition of two trackpads with tactile haptic feedback located underneath the PlayStation-style symmetrical thumbsticks. These trackpads are similar to those found on the Steam Deck, offering precise mouse-like controls for Steam games that are built for mouse input and lack native controller support. It's a solution tailor-made for the Steam Machine as it brings controller and accessibility parity in line with the Steam Deck.

The new Steam Controller is designed with impressive technology throughout, featuring haptic motors in the grips for "HD game haptics" and rumble effects similar to those found in the PS5's DualSense controller. In addition, the thumbsticks are built with the latest next-gen TMR magnetic Hall Effect technology with "Capacitive touch" capabilities.

Additionally, in addition to the standard ABXY buttons, triggers, and bumpers, the new Steam Controller features four programmable grip buttons on its underside. There's also six-axis tracking and motion controls, as well as a proprietary wireless connection that Valve claims offers a 4ms polling rate with 8ms of end-to-end latency measured at a distance of five meters.

Throw in tri-mode connectivity and support for a wide range of hardware, 35+ hours of play time on a single charge, alongside a Steam Controller Puck wireless dongle that doubles as a magnetic charger that the controller snaps onto when you're not gaming. It's hard not to be impressed - even though it looks "strange," "weird," or "cool."

The Steam Controller is set to launch in early 2026 alongside the Steam Machine and new Steam Frame VR headset, with pricing TBC.