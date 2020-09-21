Sabrent's huge 8TB NVMe SSD is $600 off, down 30% from $2000 to $1400

Sabrent's massive Rocket Q 8TB NVMe PCIe M.2 2280 SSD is 30% off, dropping from its original price of $2000 to just $1400.

Sabrent blew the lid off of the storage world back in May 2020 with the introduction of the craziest NVMe SSD on the market: the Sabrent Rocket Q 8TB NVMe SSD.

The drive debuted with a price of $2000 but now you can enjoy a nice 30% off, seeing that $2000 price shaved down to $1400, a savings of $600. With that $600, you could almost get NVIDIA's kick ass new GeForce RTX 3080 -- or it is $600 towards the $1500 required for the beasty 8K ready GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card.

Sabrent provides a huge 3.4GB/sec read speeds and 3GB/sec writes on its Rocket Q 8TB SSD (read our review on the drive here), so you'll be taken care of when it comes to huge speeds. But the 8TB on a single little NVMe SSD is insanity, and perfect to pair with a new Ampere-based GeForce RTX 30 series graphics card.

You can buy Sabrents huge Rocket Q 8TB NVMe SSD here on Amazon.