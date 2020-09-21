NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Sabrent's huge 8TB NVMe SSD is $600 off, down 30% from $2000 to $1400

Sabrent's massive Rocket Q 8TB NVMe PCIe M.2 2280 SSD is 30% off, dropping from its original price of $2000 to just $1400.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Sep 21 2020 2:27 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Sabrent blew the lid off of the storage world back in May 2020 with the introduction of the craziest NVMe SSD on the market: the Sabrent Rocket Q 8TB NVMe SSD.

Sabrent's huge 8TB NVMe SSD is $600 off, down 30% from $2000 to $1400 01 | TweakTown.com

The drive debuted with a price of $2000 but now you can enjoy a nice 30% off, seeing that $2000 price shaved down to $1400, a savings of $600. With that $600, you could almost get NVIDIA's kick ass new GeForce RTX 3080 -- or it is $600 towards the $1500 required for the beasty 8K ready GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card.

Sabrent provides a huge 3.4GB/sec read speeds and 3GB/sec writes on its Rocket Q 8TB SSD (read our review on the drive here), so you'll be taken care of when it comes to huge speeds. But the 8TB on a single little NVMe SSD is insanity, and perfect to pair with a new Ampere-based GeForce RTX 30 series graphics card.

You can buy Sabrents huge Rocket Q 8TB NVMe SSD here on Amazon.

Buy at Amazon

Sabrent Rocket Q 8TB NVMe PCIe M.2 2280 Internal SSD (SB-RKTQ-8TB)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1399.99
$1399.99$1399.99$1499.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/21/2020 at 2:27 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.