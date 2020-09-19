GIGABYTE's new GeForce RTX 3090 TURBO rocks blower-style fan

GIGABYTE is using a blower-style fan on the GeForce RTX 3090 TURBO: the first blower-type design for a GeForce RTX 30 series card.

We have a blower-style fan on the ridiculously high-end GeForce RTX 3090, with the blower design being a fully custom one. We have customized display connectivity, shifting away from the 3 x DP 1.4 and 1 x HDMI 2.1 that regular RTX 3090s come with to 2 x DP 1.4 and 2 x HDMI 2.1.

Here we have the design of the GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3090 TURBO from the front, and the back. It's sleek, no RGB lighting from the looks of things -- nice and plain, and wicked fast.

But the most interesting thing to me, is the placement of the dual 8-pin PCIe power connectors. They're at the end of the card, and vertical. I don't think I've ever seen this before -- with GIGABYTE most likely using a custom cable extender on the RTX 3090 TURBO graphics card.

Better yet, GIGABYTE's new GeForce RTX 3090 TURBO is also just a dual-slot card, compared to the chunky triple-slot beast that NVIDIA's own GeForce RTX 3090 Founders Edition is.

No pricing or availability on the GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3090 TURBO just yet.