Zotac has a GeForce RTX 4070 Blower Edition GPU for compact SFF builds

Another GeForce RTX 4070 sporting a compact two-slot blower-fan cooling system has arrived, this time from Zotac - who says it'll work great in SFF build.

Although it's described as delivering high frame-rate gaming performance in an SFF build, the new ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4070 Blower GPU's old-school design probably works just as well in a workstation rig running generative AI tasks. The two-slot design sports a traditional blower fan cooling design with a single intake and hot air exhausted through the vents on the rear.

Zotac isn't the first company to release a GeForce RTX 4070 GPU in a compact two-slot form factor with blower fans; similar models are available from companies like ASUS, GIGABYTE, and others.

The GeForce RTX 4070 is a perfect candidate for this type of design, especially in the AI PC era, as the single 8-pin power connector and 200W TDP with 12GB of GDDR6X memory make it a great cost-effective solution for generative AI workloads. And one that will scale easily by adding more GPUs into the mix.

Of course, the GeForce RTX 4070 is a great 1440p gaming GPU capable of delivering exceptional performance with cutting-edge technologies like ray tracing and DLSS. The ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4070 Blower would definitely slot in nicely into a compact SFF build. However, the specs here reference - so there is no out-of-the-box overclocking. That said, you will be able to boost clock speeds using third-party software, NVIDIA's own tools, or Zotac's FireStorm Utility app.

The size also conforms with NVIDIA's new SFF-Ready program, and with a metal backplate it's sturdy in addition to being nice and small. The overall dimensions are 268 mm x 111.1 mm x 41.7 mm.