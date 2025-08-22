Want a blower-style NVIDIA RTX 5090 GPU from a US retailer? AFOX has one but it'll cost you $6K

TL;DR: A US retailer is selling the dual-slot AFOX GeForce RTX 5090 blower-style GPU for $5,999. This is likely to be similar to the same models you might import from Asia, but there are benefits to buying a board in the US, of course - though it's still a case of being cautious here.

A US retailer is selling a blower-style RTX 5090 graphics card which is a dual-slot effort, but if you want this spin on the Blackwell flagship, it's seriously pricey - and the GPU comes with other caveats, too.

A dual-slot, blower-style RTX 5090 is predictably pricey (Image Credit: HydraCluster Tech Builds / AFOX)

This is the AFOX GeForce RTX 5090 32GB Professional graphics card and it is being sold by HydraCluster Tech Builds for a towering $5,999 - which is supposedly $500 off the retail price (add seasoning now, and lots of it).

Tom's Hardware picked up on VideoCardz originally noticing the new RTX 5090, which as noted is a two-slot affair - but it's anything but compact in its other dimensions, certainly in terms of its beefy width.

Still, with the ability to fit in two slots, that presents the opportunity of cramming a number of these GPUs into an AI rig - possibly four of them, if you've got the cash - and the blower cooling means the heat is pushed out externally, away from the case. (Which otherwise could get seriously toasty, seriously quickly, of course).

The note of caution here, aside from the exorbitant price, is that AFOX is seemingly not an official NVIDIA partner - which is why it can get away with producing a blower model. (Team Green doesn't take kindly to these designs, as in terms of use case it means a flagship GeForce GPU competing with heavyweight AI graphics cards - and potentially poaching sales of those even more lucrative products).

It's unusual to see such a model on sale in the US, but it could be the case that this AFOX graphics card is similar to those blower-style models seen over in Asia - in terms of being put together from GPU and memory chips harvested from other RTX 5090 boards.

Okay, so we don't know that for sure, but if AFOX isn't an official partner as suggested, that's the only real way that the firm will be able to source the necessary components for its RTX 5090. And there's certainly room for profit given the MSRP here.

At any rate, at least buying a blower-toting RTX 5090 in the US gives you warranty coverage and a local avenue for returns should you need it - meaning it's more of a solid proposition than importing from Asia, at least in theory, anyway. I'd still be inclined to steer well clear, mind.

