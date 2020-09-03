DOOM Eternal on GeForce RTX 3080 hits 4K 120FPS without a sweat

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3080 can run DOOM Eternal at 4K 120FPS, beating the RTX 2080 Ti by 50% and it's also 50% cheaper.

NVIDIA has some seriously powerful graphics cards with its new Ampere-powered GeForce RTX 30 series, with the GeForce RTX 3080 priced at $699 -- it can handle DOOM Eternal at 4K 120FPS easily. Check that out:

Better yet, NVIDIA did a nice side-by-side comparison that shows the previous Turing-based flagship GeForce RTX 2080 Ti up against the new AMpere-based GeForce RTX 3080. The new RTX 3080 is 50% faster... and it's also 50% cheaper... which is kinda insane.

NVIDIA originally launched the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti at $1199... and right up until the GeForce RTX 30 series reveal was one of the best graphics cards you could buy -- second only to the TITAN RTX for $2499. But now the GeForce RTX 3080 is here and beats both -- for $699.

In the words of Jim Carrey... alriiiiiiiiiighty then.

Now... AMD... where you at? Big Navi better be really, really big,

