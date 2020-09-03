No, you don't need PCIe 4.0 for the new GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card

NVIDIA addresses the PCIe 3.0 bottleneck question on Ampere GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card, 'less than a few percent' impact.

NVIDIA addressed some concerns over whether the new 8K 60FPS capable GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card would have any issues in a PCIe 3.0 slot, given the card is PCIe 4.0 compatible.

The answer is no -- you will be fine, senior vice president of content and technology at NVIDIA, Tony Tamasi, explains on Reddit: "System performance is impacted by many factors and the impact varies between applications".

He continued: "The impact is typically less than a few percent going from a x16 PCIE 4.0 to x16 PCIE 3.0. CPU selection often has a larger impact on performance.We look forward to new platforms that can fully take advantage of Gen4 capabilities for potential performance increases".

If you thought you needed a new PSU, think again -- you should be fine says NVIDIA.