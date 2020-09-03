NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

No, you don't need PCIe 4.0 for the new GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card

NVIDIA addresses the PCIe 3.0 bottleneck question on Ampere GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card, 'less than a few percent' impact.

Published Thu, Sep 3 2020 9:25 PM CDT
NVIDIA addressed some concerns over whether the new 8K 60FPS capable GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card would have any issues in a PCIe 3.0 slot, given the card is PCIe 4.0 compatible.

The answer is no -- you will be fine, senior vice president of content and technology at NVIDIA, Tony Tamasi, explains on Reddit: "System performance is impacted by many factors and the impact varies between applications".

He continued: "The impact is typically less than a few percent going from a x16 PCIE 4.0 to x16 PCIE 3.0. CPU selection often has a larger impact on performance.We look forward to new platforms that can fully take advantage of Gen4 capabilities for potential performance increases".

If you thought you needed a new PSU, think again -- you should be fine says NVIDIA.

