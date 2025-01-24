All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Video Cards & GPUs

The first GeForce RTX 5090 has been damaged: by ASUS PCIe Slot Q-Release Slim mechanism

ASUS's new Intel 800 and AMD 800 series motherboards and its new 'PCIe Slot Q-Release Slim' has already damaged NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5090.

Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: ASUS's new PCIe Slot Q-Release Slim mechanism on Intel 800 and AMD 800 series motherboards is causing damage to NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5090 graphics cards. The removal of a dedicated release button has led to difficulties in card removal, prompting user complaints and a promise from ASUS to address the issue.

ASUS is some hot water with its new "PCIe Slot Q-Release Slim" mechanism on its new Intel 800 and AMD 800 series motherboards, damaging NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5090 graphics cards.

Up until now, ASUS motherboards have had a nifty dedicated button users could press to release PCIe devices. But, ASUS removed this button from its latest-gen motherboards, making users pull the card out in a specific way: something you can see in the video above.

It's not the best implementation, with the ASUS PCIe Slot Q-Release Slim mechanism being tested by users where a graphics card was released 60 times and the results weren't good. In a post on X, leaker HXL shared a screenshot from a recent conversation on Chinese forums, with ASUS China General Manager, Tony Yu, saying that this issue will be addressed.

In a reply to that post on X, Andreas Schilling said he was "not happy with the solution either" and that he uses the ASUS Strix X870E-E Gaming motherboard for testing graphics card. He said: "so I have had to remove graphics cards from the slot a few dozen times. This didn't always go smoothly and very often the card got stuck in the slot. First damage visible" on his GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card.

VideoCardz asked if the affected graphics card was the RTX 5090, to which he replied with a simple "yes".

It would be nice to see ASUS provide the return of the physical button to its motherboards, especially with headline-grabbing issues like an RTX 5090 being damaged from its new PCIe Slot Q-Release Slim.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Gaming Editor

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

