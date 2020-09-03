No, you don't need a new PSU for the new GeForce RTX 3090, RTX 3080
Don't be worried about needing a new power supply (PSU) for NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3090 or RTX 3080 Founders Edition cards.
@anthony256
Published Thu, Sep 3 2020 6:14 AM CDT
If you were worried that slick new 12-pin PCIe power connector on NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3090 and GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition graphics card required a new PSU -- fear not.
A new diagram from NVIDIA shows you that you do not need a new PSU, as the new GeForce RTX 3090 and RTX 3080 Founders Edition graphics cards will include a 12-pin to dual 8-pin PCIe adapter in the box. You will not need a new PSU though.
Warning: do not attempt to use a single 8-pin PCIe power connector into the dual 8-pin to 12-pin adapter, you will require both of them connected in order to power the card up.
- Give me the skinny on the 12-pin PCIe power connector: The new 12-pin PCIe power connector, according to my sources will be exclusive to NVIDIA's own GeForce RTX 30 series Founders Edition graphics cards. The custom AIB cards will have 2-3 x 8-pin PCIe power connectors.
- It is heaps thinner: The new 12-pin PCIe power connector is super-thin, taking up radically less space compared to dual 8-pin PCIe power connectors. This will make gaming PCs look even better, with a thinner cable running to your graphics card.
- Read more about NVIDIA's new 'ferocious' GeForce RTX 3090 -- which costs $1499, right here.
- Read more about NVIDIA's new 'flagship' GeForce RTX 3080 -- which costs $699, right here.
- Read more about NVIDIA's new 'gaming king' GeForce RTX 3070 -- which costs $499, right here.