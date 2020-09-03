No, you don't need a new PSU for the new GeForce RTX 3090, RTX 3080

Don't be worried about needing a new power supply (PSU) for NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3090 or RTX 3080 Founders Edition cards.

If you were worried that slick new 12-pin PCIe power connector on NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3090 and GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition graphics card required a new PSU -- fear not.

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

A new diagram from NVIDIA shows you that you do not need a new PSU, as the new GeForce RTX 3090 and RTX 3080 Founders Edition graphics cards will include a 12-pin to dual 8-pin PCIe adapter in the box. You will not need a new PSU though.

Warning: do not attempt to use a single 8-pin PCIe power connector into the dual 8-pin to 12-pin adapter, you will require both of them connected in order to power the card up.