NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

No, you don't need a new PSU for the new GeForce RTX 3090, RTX 3080

Don't be worried about needing a new power supply (PSU) for NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3090 or RTX 3080 Founders Edition cards.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Sep 3 2020 6:14 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

If you were worried that slick new 12-pin PCIe power connector on NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3090 and GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition graphics card required a new PSU -- fear not.

No, you don't need a new PSU for the new GeForce RTX 3090, RTX 3080 961 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

A new diagram from NVIDIA shows you that you do not need a new PSU, as the new GeForce RTX 3090 and RTX 3080 Founders Edition graphics cards will include a 12-pin to dual 8-pin PCIe adapter in the box. You will not need a new PSU though.

Warning: do not attempt to use a single 8-pin PCIe power connector into the dual 8-pin to 12-pin adapter, you will require both of them connected in order to power the card up.

No, you don't need a new PSU for the new GeForce RTX 3090, RTX 3080 03 | TweakTown.com
No, you don't need a new PSU for the new GeForce RTX 3090, RTX 3080 02 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

NVIDIA Titan RTX Graphics Card

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$2499.00
$2499.00$2418.99$2499.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/3/2020 at 6:14 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.