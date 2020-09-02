NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

New Mandalorian episodes coming October 30 on Disney+

Star Wars' massively popular spin-off is coming back next month with season 2, complete with new Baby Yoda adventures and more.

@DeekeTweak
Published Wed, Sep 2 2020 4:34 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Time to re-up your subscription: The Mandalorian season 2 will premiere October 30, 2020 on Disney+, Lucasfilm today announced.

New Mandalorian episodes coming October 30 on Disney+ 434 | TweakTown.com

Disney's popular gunslinger lone wolf bounty hunter is back for another season of monster-of-the-week action, spin-off storylines, and of course, Baby Yoda. Season 2 promises big things for the series including a deeper look at the mysterious Mandalorian darksaber wielded by Moff Gideon.

No exact details on season 2 have been revealed so far but expect more of the same only better. The Mandalorian premieres October 30, 2020 on the Disney+ subscription service.

Buy at Amazon

Star Wars The Black Series The Child Toy

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$9.89
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/2/2020 at 4:34 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.