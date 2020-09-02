New Mandalorian episodes coming October 30 on Disney+
Star Wars' massively popular spin-off is coming back next month with season 2, complete with new Baby Yoda adventures and more.
Time to re-up your subscription: The Mandalorian season 2 will premiere October 30, 2020 on Disney+, Lucasfilm today announced.
Disney's popular gunslinger lone wolf bounty hunter is back for another season of monster-of-the-week action, spin-off storylines, and of course, Baby Yoda. Season 2 promises big things for the series including a deeper look at the mysterious Mandalorian darksaber wielded by Moff Gideon.
No exact details on season 2 have been revealed so far but expect more of the same only better. The Mandalorian premieres October 30, 2020 on the Disney+ subscription service.
