Marathon game and season pass price revealed in new leak

New leak reportedly reveals Marathon will cost $40 on all platforms at launch, with a $60 deluxe edition, a $10 season pass, and a $30 deluxe season pass.

The pricing for Bungie's new extraction shooter Marathon has reportedly leaked, and it happened right before another closed technical playtest for the game.

Marathon's monetization structure has apparently been leaked ahead of schedule. New reports from Destiny datamine collective Deakstiny indicate that Marathon's pricing scheme will apparently follow Helldivers 2, with Sony opting for a $40 baseline price for the game.

Bungie will offer a deluxe edition of Marathon for $60, the report says, and there will be two versions of the season pass: the base $10 version and a $30 deluxe version that comes packed with in-game currency. It's also been revealed that the season pass is 100% cosmetic only. Marathon has pre-order bonuses that will unlock various things in Destiny, including a ship, ghost, and sparrow vehicle, as well as in-game cosmetics for Marathon.

Marathon Pricing

Base - $40

$40 Deluxe - $60

$60 Season pass - $10 (cosmetic-only)

$10 (cosmetic-only) Season pass Deluxe - $30 (cosmetic-only)

From the sound of it, the typical aspects of Marathon will be monetized, with emphasis on cosmetic customization being locked behind progression. Users will be able to swap things like charms, emblems, profile backgrounds, and decals for personalized icons.

These prices could change, but the structure seems reasonable and adheres to what Sony has done with previous live service games like Helldivers 2.

As for a release date, none was provided, but Bungie is expected to give a big Marathon update sometime in November. Pricing and release date info should be revealed at that event.

Sony management says that it wants to release Marathon by March 2026, but that all depends on the current state of the game. Marathon was supposed to release last month, but had been delayed so it can be redesigned.

Bungie is holding a new closed technical test for Marathon from October 22 - 28.