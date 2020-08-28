NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

PlayStation 5 to release mid-November, sources say

Sony's next-gen PS5 console is expected to launch mid-November, key retail sources say, aligning with our November 13 predictions.

Published Fri, Aug 28 2020 2:10 PM CDT
Sony's next-gen PS5's release date is expected to launch after the Xbox Series X, sometime in mid-November, sources tell VideoGamesChronicle.

In a not-so-surprising revelation, key retail and inside sources think the PlayStation 5 will release sometime in mid-November. This aligns with everything we've heard so far and reflects Sony's traditional console launch timings, which revolve around Black Friday and pre-Christmas spending.

While no exact date has been given by Sony or other sources, recent game release dates may have outed the PlayStation 5's November launch. Two big next-gen games, Black Ops Cold War and SEGA's Yakuza: Like a Dragon, are slated to release on November 13, 2020. We believe the PlayStation 5 will also release on November 13.

This timing is suspect. The Xbox Series X will release November 5 as per the new next-gen controller leaks. Both games launching on November 13 gives enough overlap so they could launch on both systems. It could just be a coincidence, or it could indicate the PS5's launch.

Sony has yet to reveal neither pricing nor launch of its next-gen PlayStation. The pricing is expected to be at least $499 due to higher production costs of the 7nm SoC, and increased costs of the PCIe 4.0 SSD flash and GDDR6 system memory.

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

