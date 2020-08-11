TweakTown
NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Xbox Series X, Series S release date is November 5, new warranty hints

Leaked controller warranty info may confirm the Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X release date for November 5, 2020 in all countries.

@DeekeTweak
Derek Strickland
Published Tue, Aug 11 2020 10:19 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The new Xbox controllers have leaked out into the wild and the packaging confirms the Xbox Series S is indeed real. Now the controller's warranty information may hint at a November 5 launch for both Xbox Series systems.

Xbox Series X, Series S release date is November 5, new warranty hints 28 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

According to info provided by ResetERA, the new Xbox controller has a warranty that expires on November 5, 2021.

This indicates the controllers aren't supposed to be sold until November 5, 2020, which could also be the launch date of both the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X next-gen duo. The digital warranty info was found when a user hooked up the new Xbox controller to Windows 10.

At the same time, it's possible the new Xbox controller will release earlier than the Xbox Series systems. The upgraded Xbox controller is also compatible with Xbox One consoles, Windows 10 PCs, and even mobile devices, and sports many upgrades like textured handles, a new hybrid D-Pad, and the best addition of all: a dedicated screenshot/share button. There's also USB-C for quick charging.

A November release for both the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X is extremely likely as consumers prepare for holiday shopping. Neither Microsoft nor Sony have discussed exact launch dates or pricing for their respective next-gen systems, but Microsoft is expected to announce full details at a new Xbox event later this month.

Check below for more info on the Xbox Series S/X hardware specifications and features. Note that Xbox Series S specs have yet to be confirmed, and the following is info we've collected over years of reporting.

Xbox Series X, Series S release date is November 5, new warranty hints 25 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$19.99
$18.39$19.99$14.88
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/11/2020 at 1:56 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:resetera.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.