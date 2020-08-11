Xbox Series X, Series S release date is November 5, new warranty hints

The new Xbox controllers have leaked out into the wild and the packaging confirms the Xbox Series S is indeed real. Now the controller's warranty information may hint at a November 5 launch for both Xbox Series systems.

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

According to info provided by ResetERA, the new Xbox controller has a warranty that expires on November 5, 2021.

This indicates the controllers aren't supposed to be sold until November 5, 2020, which could also be the launch date of both the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X next-gen duo. The digital warranty info was found when a user hooked up the new Xbox controller to Windows 10.

At the same time, it's possible the new Xbox controller will release earlier than the Xbox Series systems. The upgraded Xbox controller is also compatible with Xbox One consoles, Windows 10 PCs, and even mobile devices, and sports many upgrades like textured handles, a new hybrid D-Pad, and the best addition of all: a dedicated screenshot/share button. There's also USB-C for quick charging.

A November release for both the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X is extremely likely as consumers prepare for holiday shopping. Neither Microsoft nor Sony have discussed exact launch dates or pricing for their respective next-gen systems, but Microsoft is expected to announce full details at a new Xbox event later this month.

Check below for more info on the Xbox Series S/X hardware specifications and features. Note that Xbox Series S specs have yet to be confirmed, and the following is info we've collected over years of reporting.