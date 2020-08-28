Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition now has a release date

The third installment of the remastered franchise, Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition finally has a release date to drool over.

Real-time-strategy players can finally rejoice as Microsoft has announced the release date for Ages of Empires III: Definitive Edition.

The announcement was aired at the GamesCom Opening Night Live show, which is a digital-only event that was originally planned to take place in Cologne, Germany. Above, you can find the trailer, and as you might have already suspected, the Definitive Edition for Age of Empires III comes with massive graphical improvements such as 4K support and a rebuilding of 3D assets.

Additionally, Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition also comes with a "modernized UI, cross-play multiplayer, and fully enhanced soundtrack and audio". Lastly, Age 3's Definitive Edition also comes with two brand new civilizations, which are going to be exclusive to the Definitive Edition. If you are interested in finding out any more news regarding Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition, check out this link here. If you want to preorder the title, a link to that can be found here.

Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition will release on October 15th, 2020.