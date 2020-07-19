NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

TSMC market cap hits record level, now beating NVIDIA and Samsung

TSMC becomes market cap leader, beating out gigantic companies like Samsung, NVIDIA, AMD and others with $306 billion market cap.

| Jul 19, 2020 at 9:11pm CDT

TSMC is in the headlines lately for all the right reasons, and today is another one of those. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is the world's largest semiconductor when it comes to market capitalization.

TSMC market cap hits record level, now beating NVIDIA and Samsung

TSMC has now flung right past both Samsung and NVIDIA, according to the latest data from South Korean industry tracker CEO Score and Yonhap News Agency, reports Taiwan News. TSMC's market value hit $306 billion on Friday, passing Samsung with $261 billion and NVIDIA with $257 billion.

TrendForce data points out that TSMC has 51.9% of the global foundry market share, a dominant force against its second-largest competitor in Samsung with just 18.8% market share.

It's expected that TSMC will make around $11.2 to $11.5 billion in revenue for Q3 2020, which would be an increase of 7.9% to 10.8% year-over-year. The company is firing on all cylinders making next-gen chips for some of the world's largest companies including AMD, NVIDIA, Qualcomm, and others.

