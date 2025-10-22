Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 early release rumors officially put to bed by Treyarch

The rumors of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 releasing early have been officially put to bed by Treyarch, which confirmed the launch date.

TL;DR: Treyarch confirmed Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 will release on November 14, dismissing rumors of an earlier launch. Despite speculation from leakers, the official date remains unchanged, with new multiplayer updates expected soon. Early release is unlikely due to marketing strategies.

This week, Call of Duty gamers caught wind of a rumor that suggested Black Ops 7 was going to release ahead of schedule, but, unfortunately for those who believed that rumor was true, Treyarch has put the rumor to bed.

The initial rumor comes from renowned Call of Duty leaker, TheGhostofHope, who wrote on X a few days ago that some evidence came to light to suggest the release date for Black Ops 7 was going to be moved up a week. Notably, Ghost wrote that he isn't sure if he "buys" the rumor, which would have put Black Ops 7 to release around the week of November 7, instead of its original November 14 release date.

For Call of Duty fans hanging onto hope for the rumor being true, it appears it wasn't as Treyarch recently took to its official X account to reiterate the release date for Black Ops 7. The post reads, "We're less than a month away from #BlackOps7's launch on Nov. 14!" Adding, "Our newest Dev Talk drops today with more juicy MP updates coming out of the Beta."

With that being said it appears Black Ops 7 is still scheduled to release on November 14, unless Treyarch and Activision are planning on surprise releasing the title, which would be very unlikely given the missed marketing opportunity.

With that being said, it isn't impossible for an early release as video games have done it before in the past, with Borderlands 4 being the latest one, and other notable titles such as The Last of Us Part 2.