The Last of Us Part II is Sony's 3rd best money-making game in U.S.

The Last of Us Part II is the third best-earning PlayStation game of all time in the United States, #4 in july game sales.

Derek Strickland
Published Sun, Aug 16 2020 5:07 PM CDT
The Last of Us Part II is Sony's third best-earning PlayStation game of all time in the United States, beating historical legacy games and second behind other PS4 mega-hits.

The Last of Us Part II is Sony's 3rd best money-making game in U.S.
According to NPD Groups latest U.S. earnings for July 2020, The Last of Us Part II has cemented itself as the third best-earning Sony game of all time, and is currently the third best-selling game of 2020 to date. The game sits behind PS4 games like Spider-Man and God of War, which conquer the U.S. sales revenues charts.

The Last of Us Part II is Sony's 3rd best money-making game in U.S.

No exact sales revenues were given for the sequel, but Sony did confirm The Last of Us Part II was the fastest-selling PS4 exclusive of all time with four million copies sold in 3 days.

The Last of Us Part II is Sony's 3rd best money-making game in U.S.

Meanwhile, Ghost of Tsushima was the best-selling game of July 2020, and has become the fifth best-selling game of the year so far. This trend of Sony dominated sales charts with first-party exclusives is nothing new, and speaks volumes about the company's strong premium game focus.

For the entire month of July 2020, software made $3.25 billion, up 34% year-over-year. This was due to COVID-19 disruption and the release of big heavy-hitting games like Ghost of Tsushima and Paper Mario: Origami King, which is now the best-selling Paper Mario game of all time.

The Last of Us Part II is Sony's 3rd best money-making game in U.S.
