The Last of Us 2 is now the fastest-selling PS4 exclusive of all time

Naughty Dog's massively violent and controversial survival game is now the quickest-selling PS4 title on the market.

Derek Strickland | Jun 26, 2020 at 2:22 pm CDT

The Last of Us 2 is now the fastest-selling first-party PlayStation 4 exclusive of all time, Sony today announced.

The Last of Us 2 is now the fastest-selling PS4 exclusive of all time
The Last of Us 2 is now the fastest-selling PS4 exclusive of all time
The Last of Us 2 is now the fastest-selling PS4 exclusive of all time

Naughty Dog's brutal and dramatic survival-fest has broken sales records right out of the gate, moving more than 4 million copies in three days. This puts The Last of Us 2 above heavy-hitters like Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Spider-Man, and God of War.

The first Last of Us game was likewise as immensely popular on PlayStation 3, moving 8 million copies as of 2014, and sold tremendously well on PlayStation 4 as a remastered port. As of 2018, both games had sold a combined 17 million across both systems.

The Last of Us 2 is now the fastest-selling PS4 exclusive of all time

The game's massively controversial spoilers may have also sparked new interest in gamers who were otherwise focused on other games. Games that're often hotly contested for story details or themes often sell well by virtue of the Streisand Effect.

So what's next for Naughty Dog? The studio says it may do a sequel, or it could focus on an entirely new IP.

The PS4 is far from finished, though. Even with the PlayStation 5 on the way, Sony isn't about to just stop making games for its massive 110 million console install base.

PlayStation exec Eric Lempel promises lots more games are coming to the PlayStation 4:

"We strive to bring you unique, engaging experiences and while we look towards the next generation, there are still a ton of great games coming to PS4. That includes two fantastic PS4 exclusives in the very near term: Marvel's Iron Man VR on July 3, and Ghost of Tsushima soon after on July 17."

Derek Strickland

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

