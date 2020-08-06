Trump gives TikTok 45 days to GTFO of the US, if not sold to Microsoft

President Trump signs executive order that bans TikTok and WeChat from operating in the US in 45 days, big warning to China.

The entire TikTok mess right now is taking over headlines, with Microsoft reportedly buying the entire global operations of TikTok and not just the US portion -- but now things just got more serious.

President Trump has just signed a new executive order that gives just 45 days for both TikTok and WeChat, and their respective Chinese-owned parent companies from operating in the US and doing business with American companies, if they're not sold.

In his letter to Congress, President Trump explains: "Like TikTok, WeChat automatically captures vast swaths of information from its users -- threatens to allow the CCP access to Americans' personal and proprietary information".

VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES