Business, Financial & Legal

Trump admin rumored to take over TikTok with Oracle, other US investors, ByteDance worth $200B+

President Trump and his administration rumored to be working on a plan to save TIkTok: acquire it from ByteDance with Oracle and other US investors.

Gaming Editor
Published
TL;DR: The Trump administration is working on a plan involving Oracle and US investors to control TikTok's global operations, with ByteDance retaining a minority stake. Oracle will oversee TikTok's algorithm and data. Microsoft is among potential investors. TikTok's app remains unavailable on Apple and Google stores, affecting updates and downloads.

The Trump administration is reportedly hard at work on a plan to save TikTok, using Oracle and a group of US investors to take control of TikTok's global operations in a new exclusive report from NPR "according to two people with direct knowledge of the talks".

2

President Trump and his administration are reportedly working on a new deal at the White House, with China-based owner ByteDance retaining a minority stake in the company, but TikTok's special sauce -- its algorithm -- data collection and software updates will be overseen by Oracle, which provides the foundation for TikTok's web infrastructure as it is.

NPR reports from a said who "person directly involved in the talks, who was not authorized to speak publicly about the deliberations" who said: "The goal is for Oracle to effectively monitor and provide oversight with what is going on with TikTok. ByteDance wouldn't completely go away, but it would minimize Chinese ownership".

Some of the potential US investors include OS and AI giant Microsoft, with a source involved in the discussions to acquire TikTok telling NPR that officials from Oracle and the White House held a meeting on Friday about the deal, while another meeting has been scheduled for next week, who said that Oracle is interested in a TikTok stake "in the tens of billions" but the rest of the deal is still not solid.

Another issue right now is while TikTok operations have been restored in the United States, Apple and Google haven't returned the TikTok app to their respective app stores. Without the support from Apple and Google, TikTok wouldn't get any more software updates, and it simply can't be downloaded onto Apple devices, or found on the Google Play Store.

NEWS SOURCE:npr.org

Gaming Editor

