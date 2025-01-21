All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
CES 2025TT ShowNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Software & Apps

MrBeast might become TikTok's new CEO after putting in his 'final offer'

MrBeast has taken to TikTok to tease that he might become the company's new CEO, and that he's about to put in his 'final offer' for the app.

MrBeast might become TikTok's new CEO after putting in his 'final offer'
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: MrBeast hinted on TikTok that he might become TikTok's new CEO and is preparing to submit his "final offer" for the app.

Jimmy Donaldson, otherwise known as MrBeast, has announced he's submitted an offer to purchase the popular video posting platform TikTok, with the famed YouTube saying that he may soon become the platform's new CEO.

The announcement that he may become TikTok's new CEO comes only days after MrBeast posted a video with his lawyer claiming that he recently finished a business meeting with a "bunch of billionaires" about acquiring funding for the app. Now, MrBeast has posted a new video of him on a private jet, saying that he is about to submit his "final offer" for the platform and that if accepted, he could become the new CEO. As for what MrBeast is offering, TikTok owner ByteDance hasn't been disclosed, but Donaldson did say the offer was "crazy".

For those that don't know, TikTok was briefly banned across the US after the deadline was reached on the ultimatum given to ByteDance regarding the operation of the app in the US. The US government declared TikTok a threat to national security in April last year, citing the app's ties to the Chinese government and the risk for approximately 170 million Americans to have their data funneled to an adversarial nation.

Photo of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Cell Phone, 512GB AI Smartphone
Best Deals: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Cell Phone, 512GB AI Smartphone
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$1399 USD
$1378 USD -
Buy
$1299.99 USD
$1290.99 USD $1293.99 USD
Buy
$3500 CAD
$3500 CAD -
Buy
$1399 USD
$1378 USD -
Buy
$1399 USD
$1378 USD -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/21/2025 at 4:17 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:tiktok.com, tiktok.com

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles