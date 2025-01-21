MrBeast might become TikTok's new CEO after putting in his 'final offer'

MrBeast has taken to TikTok to tease that he might become the company's new CEO, and that he's about to put in his 'final offer' for the app.

Jimmy Donaldson, otherwise known as MrBeast, has announced he's submitted an offer to purchase the popular video posting platform TikTok, with the famed YouTube saying that he may soon become the platform's new CEO.

The announcement that he may become TikTok's new CEO comes only days after MrBeast posted a video with his lawyer claiming that he recently finished a business meeting with a "bunch of billionaires" about acquiring funding for the app. Now, MrBeast has posted a new video of him on a private jet, saying that he is about to submit his "final offer" for the platform and that if accepted, he could become the new CEO. As for what MrBeast is offering, TikTok owner ByteDance hasn't been disclosed, but Donaldson did say the offer was "crazy".

For those that don't know, TikTok was briefly banned across the US after the deadline was reached on the ultimatum given to ByteDance regarding the operation of the app in the US. The US government declared TikTok a threat to national security in April last year, citing the app's ties to the Chinese government and the risk for approximately 170 million Americans to have their data funneled to an adversarial nation.