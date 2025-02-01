TikTok's traffic makes a return after the app went dark for 16 hours

Despite briefly going offline for approximately 16 hours, TikTok has managed to recapture 90% of its audience, but its fate still hangs in the balance.

TL;DR: TikTok experienced a 16-hour outage but successfully regained 90% of its audience. However, its future remains uncertain. TikTok experienced a 16-hour outage but successfully regained 90% of its audience. However, its future remains uncertain.

The fate of TikTok still remains undecided as talks about the future of the app operating in the United States are still underway.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

TikTok was deemed a national security risk by the US government last year, and as a result, TikTok's owner ByteDance was given an ultimatum to either sell the app to a US government-verified source or be banned from both Apple and Google app marketplaces along with telecommunications networks across the US. The deadline for the ultimatum was January 19, and a deal wasn't reached, resulting in TikTok going dark for approximately 16 hours.

However, upon taking office the following day, President Trump issued an extension that enabled TikTok to be reinstated. The 75-day extension included TikTok being brought back as long as a new deal for its sale was on the table for discussion. With the deal discussion still being underway, Cloudflare Radar has issued new estimations regarding the number of users that have returned to TikTok after it was briefly removed from both app marketplaces.

According to the data, TikTok has maintained 90% of its user traffic in the US, following a decline of approximately 85% after the app shutdown.