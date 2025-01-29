All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
CES 2025TT ShowNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Software & Apps

President Trump names the company currently in talks to save TikTok

President Trump spoke to reporters on Monday and said talks are currently taking place regarding the purchase of TikTok from Chinese company ByteDance.

President Trump names the company currently in talks to save TikTok
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: President Trump announced on Monday that discussions are underway about acquiring TikTok from the Chinese company ByteDance.

The fate of TikTok currently stands upon the edge of a knife, and if it strays but a little, it will fail, to the ruin of 170 million users across the United States.

President Trump names the company currently in talks to save TikTok 1212
2

TikTok is currently in limbo as the US government initiated the ban of the app, citing national security reasons as lawmakers found the app could be used to harvest the data of the 170 million Americans that use it and feed that data to the Chinese government. TikTok was given an ultimatum by the US government with a deadline of January 19.

That ultimatum was to sell the app to a US government-verified entity or be banned from both app marketplaces and US telecommunications services. The January 19 deadline was reached, and TikTok was briefly made unavailable in the US for approximately 16 hours.

Upon taking office, President Trump granted an additional 75-day extension to TikTok in hopes of reaching a conclusion with ByteDance about its sale, with Trump previously suggesting the US should own 50% of the app and the other 50% being owned by ByteDance. Now, Trump has told reporters on Monday that Microsoft is currently in talks to acquire TikTok, and that he hopes a bidding war opens up for the popular app.

Notably, Microsoft isn't the only company in talks to buy the app, with MrBeast recently announcing he's making an official offer and AI startup Perplexity AI proposing on Sunday a merger between it and TikTok, which will eventually result in the US government gaining control of half of the company.

Photo of the Microsoft Office Home 2024 Software
Best Deals: Microsoft Office Home 2024 Software
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$149.99 USD
- $149.99 USD
Buy
$149.99 USD
- $149.99 USD
Buy
$149.99 USD
- $149.99 USD
Buy
$149.99 USD
- $149.99 USD
Buy
$149.99 USD
- $149.99 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/29/2025 at 6:47 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:reuters.com, windowscentral.com

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles