Some of the Horizon Zero Dawn animations are locked at 30FPS on PC

Guerrilla Games is aware of 'some animations' being locked at 30FPS on the PC version of Horizon Zero Dawn which just launched.

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition is launching on the PC right now, with developer Guerrilla Games aware of some teething issues on the PC at launch.

The developer has said that some of the animations in Horizon Zero Dawn will be locked at 30FPS, and there will be some stuttering issues on particular PC setups. Guerrilla explains: "Some animations are designed to only refresh at 30fps even if the game is running at a much higher frame rate".

Guerrilla Games wants you to be more prepared for Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition on your PC, reminding you to download the new NVIDIA GeForce 451.67 or AMD Radeon 20.7.2 drivers -- or newer (grab these Radeon 20.8.1 drivers optimized for Horizon Zero Dawn). Hopefully the day one update for the game fixes these issues up.

There is an 'Initial Shader Compliation' and it takes 30 minutes : Guerrilla Games explains: "In order to improve performance during play, we've implemented a one-time initial shader compilation before the game starts for the first time. This can take an average of 10-15 minutes for most systems to complete. Once it's completed, you won't have to do it again unless you make a significant hardware change or update your video drivers. We're looking into ways to further optimize this process".

How big is Horizon Zero Dawn to download on PC? The PC version is a 67GB download on Steam, something that I'm downloading right now as I type.

Known Issues: