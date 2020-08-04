TweakTown
Horizon Zero Dawn on PC has day one update when it launches on Friday

Guerrilla Games prepares day one patch for Horizon Zero Dawn for PC, with optimizations and stability issues dealt with at launch.

Anthony Garreffa
Published Tue, Aug 4 2020 10:24 PM CDT
Horizon Zero Dawn is launching on the PC this week, with developer Guerrilla Games announcing it will be issuing a day-one update for the PC the second it launches.

The day one update for Horizon Zero Dawn will have some optimizations built-in, as well as fix some stability issues before players start getting into it. We can also expect a new AMD Radeon driver to be released in the next few days, which will have optimizations included for Horizon Zero Dawn.

Horizon Zero Dawn PC features

  • 21:9 Ultra-Wide aspect ratio support
  • Unlocked frame rates
  • 4K resolution textures
  • FOV slider
  • Refresh rate controls
  • HDR
  • Full controller support
  • Massively improved reflections and atmospheric effects
  • Dynamic foliage

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition is available on both the Steam and Epic Games Store for $50 this Friday.

