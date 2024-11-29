All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Tencent unveils what Palworld is to Pokemon but for Sony's Horizon Zero Dawn

Tencent has announced a Horizon Zero Dawn lookalike called 'Light of Motiram' that Polaris Quest is developing, and the announcement is being attacked.

Tencent unveils what Palworld is to Pokemon but for Sony's Horizon Zero Dawn
TL;DR: Tencent's subsidiary, Polaris Quest, announced "Light of Motiram," an open-world survival crafting game for PC, which has drawn criticism for its striking similarities to Guerilla Games' Horizon Zero Dawn. The game, listed on Steam and Epic Games Store, has no release date yet, and faces potential legal challenges from Sony.

Tencent has been caught in hot water after Polaris Quest unveiled "Light of Motiram," a new open-world game headed to PC that appears to be directly inspired - copied - from Guerilla Games' Horizon Zero Dawn.

The announcement came with official listings for the title on both Steam and the Epic Games Store. However, no official release date was revealed. Polaris Quest is a subsidiary of Tencent Games, and according to the announcement and the game's description, Light of Motiram is an open-world survival crafting game that takes players to a world overrun by colossal machines, and judging by what can be seen during the trailer, along with all of the provided images in each of the storefront listings, it's safe to say Light of Motiram is HEAVILY inspired by Sony's Horizon Zero Dawn.

The similarities are close, even down to the font used for the title of Light of Motiram, that I personally believe Sony could file a lawsuit against the title's release, similar to how Nintendo is suing the creators of Palworld for what Nintendo believes is IP infringement. Notably, Tencent and Polaris Quest have now been caught in an online barrage of criticism, with many gamers claiming the company has "ripped off" Zero Dawn and Forbidden West while also copying mechanics from Pocketpair's Palworld. Below are screenshots and more GIFs of Light of Motiram, and by those, you can make your own mind up if Light of Motiram is a copy of Guerilla Games' hit franchise.

NEWS SOURCES:lightofmotiram.com, store.steampowered.com, insider-gaming.com

