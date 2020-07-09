NVIDIA's new GeForce 451.67 driver is optimized for Death Stranding
The new GeForce 451.67 drivers are optimized for Death Stranding, Horizon Zero Dawn, and F1 2020.
Anthony Garreffa | Jul 9, 2020 at 11:56 pm CDT
NVIDIA has just released their latest GeForce 451.67 WHQL drivers that are optimized for Death Stranding, Hideo Kojima's masterpiece that was until recently a PlayStation 4 exclusive.
Death Stranding isn't the only PlayStation 4 exclusive getting some PC lovin', with Horizon: Zero Dawn about to launch and optimizations baked into these new drivers, too. We also have optimizations for F1 2020 which also just launched.
- Where can you download the new drivers? You can download the new GeForce 451.67 WHQL drivers right here.
- What do you need to run Death Stranding? The PC requirements for Hideo Kojima's masterpiece aren't much, with those PC system requirements here. I'll be running the game through its paces the second it unlocks on the PC.
- You can get Death Stranding for free: NVIDIA is currently bundling Death Stranding for free with any purchase of a GeForce RTX desktop graphics card, or GeForce RTX-powered desktop gaming PC or gaming laptop. More on that here.
NVIDIA also added in some new G-SYNC compatible monitors in the new GeForce 451.67 WHQL drivers, with the following monitors now getting Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) on NVIDIA GeForce graphics cards:
- Dell S2721HGF
- Dell S2721DGF
- Lenovo G25-10
The games optimized in these drivers, and their release dates:
- F1 2020 launched on July 10.
- Death Stranding launches on July 14.
- Horizon: Zero Dawn launched on August 7.
