NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Ultra-tough bullet hell platformer Cuphead is now available on PS4

Get ready for the next battle! Tough-as-nails Cuphead is coming to PS4 to torment and enamor an entirely new platform of gamers.

| Jul 28, 2020 at 11:32am CDT

On the heels of Sony's accidental leak, Cuphead is indeed coming to PlayStation 4 today.

Cuphead, the hard-as-nails platformer/shoot-em-up that's tormented many a gamer's soul, is blasting onto PlayStation 4 today. The game is now up on the PlayStation Store for $19.99, and is compatible with Remote Play on the PS Vita or mobile phones complete with local co-op.

The news was announced in an endearing stop-motion video with clay figures befit of the old vintage 1930s era. The footage was created by the team at Stop Motion Department in Toronto and is complemented by a nice jazz track.

"The film itself was animated without the assistance of the computer programs that allow modern stop motion animators to preview their shots and correct errors. Instead, Philip and Evan limited themselves to drawn-out charts and metal gauges to record the position of each puppet, before lining them up to their next position. This mimicked the "try your best and see what happens" limitations of the early stop motion productions."

Since launching on Xbox One, PC, and then Switch, Cuphead has enjoyed tremendous success. The indie hit had sold over 5 million copies as of September 2019 and current figures peg it around 6 million+. Some big AAA games don't even sell that well.

Check below for more info on Cuphead:

Cuphead is a classic run and gun action game heavily focused on boss battles. Inspired by cartoons of the 1930s, the visuals and audio are painstakingly created with the same techniques of the era: traditional hand drawn cel animation, watercolour backgrounds, and original jazz recordings.

Play as Cuphead or Mugman (in single player or local co-op) as you traverse strange worlds, acquire new weapons, learn powerful super moves, and discover hidden secrets while you try to pay your debt back to the devil!

Remote Play requires PS Vita system and sufficiently robust Wi-Fi connection.

1-2 players

4GB minimum save size

DUALSHOCK®4

Remote Play

Buy at Amazon

The Art of Cuphead

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$24.34
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/28/2020 at 11:13 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:blog.playstation.com

ABOUT THE AUTHOR -

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News

Related Tags

Go to top of the page
Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.