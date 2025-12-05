Samsung says its next-gen Exynos 2600 smartphone processor has been 'refined at the core'

Samsung's next-gen Exynos 2600 processor has been 'refined at the core' and fabbed on its new in-house 2nm GAA semiconductor process node.

TL;DR: Samsung's next-gen Exynos 2600 processor, built on the advanced 2nm GAA process, offers 59% better multi-core performance than Apple's A19 Pro. It will power the Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus in 2026, while the S26 Ultra uses Qualcomm's chip. The official launch is set for February 25, 2026.

Samsung has posted a new teaser for its Exynos 2600 mobile processor, with the company saying its next-gen Exynos 2600 has been "Refined at the Core". Check out the teaser trailer:

Samsung's next-gen Exynos 2600 processor has been not just "Refined at the Core", but it has been "optimized at every level" and "the next Exynos is coming. It's time to express the exceptional. Coming soon". Personally, I really don't like the PR crap these companies push out, and Samsung isn't the only one, Qualcomm does it massively, AMD, Intel, all of them.

However, underneath... Samsung's next-gen Exynos 2600 processor is being fabbed on the company's new in-house 2nm GAA "SF2" process node. Samsung's new Galaxy S26 smartphones in 2026 will feature the new Exynos 2600 processor, but only the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Plus variants, while the flagship Galaxy S26 Ultra will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor.

Samsung will be hosting an "AI-focused" Galaxy Unpacked event for its next-gen Galaxy S26 launch in San Francisco on February 25, 2026. We will be introduced to the Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra, as well as its new Exynos 2600 processor.

The Exynos 2600 processor is reportedly 59% faster than Apple's A19 Pro chip when tested on the multi-core benchmark on Geekbench 6, which is thanks to Samsung Foundry's new 2nm GAA process node, fabbed at its in-house semiconductor facility in South Korea.